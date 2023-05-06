iExec RLC (RLC) Market Cap Achieves $135.74 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $135.74 million and $11.51 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for about $1.68 or 0.00005668 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007127 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00025994 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019080 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00017779 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,565.21 or 0.99991195 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000101 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.71786428 USD and is down -5.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $11,988,924.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

