Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.35

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.35 and traded as low as $8.41. Ideal Power shares last traded at $8.92, with a volume of 33,036 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IPWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Ideal Power in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ideal Power to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Ideal Power alerts:

Ideal Power Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $55.45 million, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 37.65, a quick ratio of 37.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of Ideal Power

Ideal Power ( NASDAQ:IPWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 39.95% and a negative net margin of 9,766.25%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPWR. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ideal Power by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 22,768 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ideal Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 235,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. 20.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ideal Power

(Get Rating)

Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.