IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $429.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.62 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. IDACORP updated its FY23 guidance to $4.95-5.15 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.95-$5.15 EPS.
IDACORP Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of IDACORP stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.97. The stock had a trading volume of 256,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,750. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. IDACORP has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $115.92.
IDACORP Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.84%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently commented on IDA. StockNews.com raised IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.
IDACORP Company Profile
IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.
