ICON Price Reaches $0.27 (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000952 BTC on popular exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $260.89 million and approximately $9.80 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 956,149,786 coins and its circulating supply is 956,151,046 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 956,142,070.9345945 with 956,142,066.2529546 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.28129379 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $12,513,909.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

