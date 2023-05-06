IAG Wealth Partners LLC Invests $35,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 168,666.6% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,688,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,559 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,781,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362,168 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,508.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,146,000 after purchasing an additional 640,429 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,483,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,484,000 after purchasing an additional 590,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2,108.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 575,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,120,000 after acquiring an additional 549,287 shares during the last quarter.

BIV stock opened at $76.99 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $80.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.39.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

