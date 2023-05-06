Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.91

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.91 and traded as low as $5.77. Hysan Development shares last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 3,306 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hysan Development from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Hysan Development Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94.

Hysan Development Increases Dividend

About Hysan Development

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2883 per share. This represents a yield of 5.7%. This is an increase from Hysan Development’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Hysan Development’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.23%.

(Get Rating)

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

Featured Articles

