Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.91

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.91 and traded as low as $5.77. Hysan Development shares last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 3,306 shares trading hands.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hysan Development from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94.
Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.
