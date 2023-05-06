Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $116.30 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.61 and its 200 day moving average is $104.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.93, for a total transaction of $203,934.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,790 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.93, for a total transaction of $203,934.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Peter Sears sold 7,805 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.22, for a total transaction of $907,097.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,709.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,357 shares of company stock worth $8,726,994. 21.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,472,000 after acquiring an additional 95,574 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth $1,214,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.