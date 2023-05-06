Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Huntsman had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Huntsman Trading Up 0.7 %
HUN opened at $26.64 on Friday. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Huntsman Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.2375 dividend. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 43.98%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 69.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,921,000 after buying an additional 1,873,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,780,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 6,167.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,444,000 after purchasing an additional 772,430 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,522,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,795,000 after purchasing an additional 486,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $11,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.
