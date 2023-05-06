Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman Sells 98,608 Shares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance
HBANP opened at $15.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average of $18.39. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10.
Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%.
Huntington Bancshares Company Profile
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).
