Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman Sells 98,608 Shares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBANP opened at $15.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average of $18.39. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Huntington Bancshares stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated ( NASDAQ:HBANP Get Rating ) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.