HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.80 to $4.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.080 billion to $2.088 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion. HubSpot also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.80-$4.85 EPS.

HubSpot Price Performance

HUBS stock traded down $4.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $444.21. 737,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,343. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.61 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $245.03 and a 52-week high of $468.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $407.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $469.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.95 million. As a group, analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. 92 Resources reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $428.04.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total transaction of $301,608.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,469,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,653,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total transaction of $301,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,469,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,710 shares of company stock worth $7,233,358. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter worth $206,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in HubSpot by 28.8% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in HubSpot by 259.5% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 77.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.