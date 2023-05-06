HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.98 to $1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $503.0 million to $505.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $498.32 million. HubSpot also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.80-$4.85 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUBS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $428.04.

HubSpot Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of HubSpot stock traded down $4.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $444.21. 737,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.30. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $245.03 and a 1-year high of $468.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $407.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of -151.61 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $469.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total transaction of $301,608.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,469,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,710 shares of company stock worth $7,233,358. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,562,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

