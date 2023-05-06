Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

HUBB has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $237.33.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:HUBB opened at $272.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. Hubbell has a one year low of $170.21 and a one year high of $282.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.17.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.15. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 42.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Hubbell in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Hubbell by 57.2% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 13.8% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Hubbell by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 13.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.