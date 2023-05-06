Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $112.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 70.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.94 and its 200 day moving average is $101.85. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $113.83.
Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $832.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.06 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.
