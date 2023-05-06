Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $112.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 70.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.94 and its 200 day moving average is $101.85. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $113.83.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $832.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.06 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

