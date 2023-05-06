Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

Horizon Technology Finance has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Horizon Technology Finance has a payout ratio of 82.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.0%.

Horizon Technology Finance Price Performance

Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $13.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average is $12.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $23.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HRZN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRZN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 366.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 22,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It is also involved in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

