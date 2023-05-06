Home Capital Group (HCG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.11 per share for the quarter.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$123.40 million. Home Capital Group had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 9.61%.

Home Capital Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HCG stock opened at C$43.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$41.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.44. The stock has a market cap of C$1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.99. Home Capital Group has a twelve month low of C$23.82 and a twelve month high of C$43.63.

Home Capital Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Home Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCG. Raymond James cut Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.00.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Featured Articles

