Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Raises Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 4.4% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC owned 0.06% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $7,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 59.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,965. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.04 and a twelve month high of $104.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.76.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

