Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,560,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,755,241. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $102.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.50. The company has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

