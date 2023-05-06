Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Acquires 1,258 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT traded up $9.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $386.18. 385,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,188. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $391.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $371.36 and a 200-day moving average of $348.72.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

