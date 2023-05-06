HighGold Mining (OTC:HGGOF) Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of HighGold Mining Inc. (OTC:HGGOF – Get Rating) were up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 11,310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 45,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on HighGold Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

HighGold Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52.

About HighGold Mining

HighGold Mining Inc, an exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in North America. It also explores for copper, zinc, silver, and lead, as well as other base metals. The company's flagship asset is the 20,942 acres Johnson Tract gold property located in Southcentral Alaska, the United States.

