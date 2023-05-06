HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.
Shares of HF Sinclair stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.38. 3,809,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,485,187. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.23 and its 200 day moving average is $53.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.42. HF Sinclair has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $66.19.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.14%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,799,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,789,000 after acquiring an additional 571,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,533,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,959,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,253,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.
DINO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.
HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.
