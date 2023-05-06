Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Herbalife Nutrition’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

HLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

HLF stock opened at $14.07 on Thursday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $30.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Sophie L’helias acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $165,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,328.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 87.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

