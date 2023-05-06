Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $58.18

Shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.18 and last traded at $58.13, with a volume of 45796 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on HEINY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Heineken in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Heineken from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Heineken from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

Get Heineken alerts:

Heineken Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.53.

Heineken Increases Dividend

About Heineken

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.5385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Heineken’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Get Rating)

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.