Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) CEO Michael J. Gerdin Buys 19,667 Shares of Stock

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 19,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $294,808.33. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 122,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,244.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Heartland Express Price Performance

Heartland Express stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.84. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $330.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Heartland Express’s revenue was up 118.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Express

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 27th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Further Reading

