Heartland Advisors Inc. Invests $1.03 Million in Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 195,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Envela in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Envela during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Envela by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Envela by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 26,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Envela during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000.

Shares of ELA stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. Envela Co. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $8.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Envela ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Envela had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $47.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.08 million. Research analysts expect that Envela Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

