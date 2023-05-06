Head-To-Head Analysis: Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) & Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) and Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Yield10 Bioscience has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alico has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.7% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of Alico shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Alico shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yield10 Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A Alico 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and Alico, as provided by MarketBeat.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yield10 Bioscience and Alico’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yield10 Bioscience $450,000.00 33.91 -$13.57 million ($2.76) -1.09 Alico $91.95 million 1.94 $12.46 million ($0.09) -261.00

Alico has higher revenue and earnings than Yield10 Bioscience. Alico is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yield10 Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Yield10 Bioscience and Alico’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yield10 Bioscience -3,014.67% -154.59% -106.96% Alico -0.94% -2.43% -1.47%

Summary

Alico beats Yield10 Bioscience on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company, which engages in the development of oilseed Camelina sativa as a platform crop for large scale production of low carbon sustainable seed products. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams, and Oliver P. Peoples in 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

About Alico

Alico, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the operations of agriculture, land management, and natural resources. It operates through the Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations segments. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets. The Land Management and Other Operations segment offers land leasing for recreational and grazing purposes, conservation, and mining activities. The company was founded on February 29, 1960 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.

