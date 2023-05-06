HBT Financial, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th.

HBT Financial has a payout ratio of 30.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HBT Financial to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Shares of HBT opened at $17.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. HBT Financial has a one year low of $16.09 and a one year high of $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average of $20.12.

Several analysts recently commented on HBT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on HBT Financial from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on HBT Financial from $19.50 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HBT Financial in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

In related news, Director Roger A. Baker purchased 2,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $37,859.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 563,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,709,033.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HBT Financial news, Director Roger A. Baker acquired 2,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $37,859.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 563,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,709,033.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick F. Busch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $335,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,140.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,535 shares of company stock valued at $132,851. Company insiders own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 250.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 4,313.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 14,143.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.43% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

