Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Haynes International has a dividend payout ratio of 19.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Haynes International to earn $4.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Haynes International Stock Performance

Shares of HAYN opened at $46.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $583.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.20. Haynes International has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $60.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Haynes International ( NASDAQ:HAYN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). Haynes International had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $132.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.11 million. Analysts forecast that Haynes International will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Haynes International

In other news, VP Scott R. Pinkham sold 9,150 shares of Haynes International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $527,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Marlin C. Losch III sold 18,922 shares of Haynes International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $1,010,813.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,953.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Pinkham sold 9,150 shares of Haynes International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $527,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,995 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haynes International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAYN. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 188.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 77.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 11.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 6.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 30.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Haynes International

(Get Rating)

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.