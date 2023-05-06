Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,145,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,179 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 3.79% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $174,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 212.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 326.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $392,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,356.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

HE stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $44.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.90.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

