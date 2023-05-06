Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on June 9th

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 59.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hawaiian Electric Industries to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.5%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

Shares of HE stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 1 year low of $33.18 and a 1 year high of $44.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.65 and its 200-day moving average is $39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 10,000 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $392,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,356.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 164,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

