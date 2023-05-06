Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.33–$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Harsco also updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.33)-($0.12) EPS.

Shares of NYSE HSC traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,853,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.28. Harsco has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $9.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $727.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.06.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.93 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harsco will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Harsco from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harsco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Harsco from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Harsco in the 4th quarter valued at $6,832,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 470.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 892,631 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Harsco by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,209,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,444,000 after buying an additional 734,365 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Harsco by 3,961.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 430,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 420,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Harsco by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 598,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 335,483 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth segments. The Harsco Environmental segment provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries. The Harsco Clean Earth segment provides processing and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous wastes, contaminated materials, and dredged volumes.

