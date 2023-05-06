Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.09–$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Harsco also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.33–$0.12 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harsco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Harsco from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Harsco from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harsco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.83.

Harsco Price Performance

NYSE:HSC traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.15. 1,853,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,432. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.06. Harsco has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $9.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Institutional Trading of Harsco

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.17. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Harsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Harsco will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Harsco by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Harsco by 507.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Harsco in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Harsco by 940.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 10,668 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth segments. The Harsco Environmental segment provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries. The Harsco Clean Earth segment provides processing and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous wastes, contaminated materials, and dredged volumes.

Featured Stories

