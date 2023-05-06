Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.33–$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Harsco also updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.33)-($0.12) EPS.

Harsco Trading Up 9.3 %

HSC traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,853,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,432. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $727.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.06. Harsco has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $9.41.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.17. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harsco will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Harsco from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harsco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Harsco from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 940.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 10,668 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Harsco by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Harsco by 507.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth segments. The Harsco Environmental segment provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries. The Harsco Clean Earth segment provides processing and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous wastes, contaminated materials, and dredged volumes.

