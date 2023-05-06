Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at DA Davidson

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

HOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.43.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.84 and its 200 day moving average is $42.77. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.62. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Harley-Davidson news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $112,330.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,630.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

