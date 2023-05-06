Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Bought by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth $38,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter worth $48,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HASI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,921.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 549,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,153,464.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,921.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 549,894 shares in the company, valued at $13,153,464.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Susan D. Nickey bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $47,820.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 58,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,637.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 7,087 shares of company stock worth $170,101 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $26.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 56.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 18.57 and a quick ratio of 18.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.17. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $46.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 343.49%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

