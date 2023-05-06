Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 64.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 455.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in AMETEK by 726.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $480,120.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,605,294. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $145.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.31. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $148.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AME. Wolfe Research downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

