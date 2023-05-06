Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 338 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 56.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,762,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,266,000 after buying an additional 1,363,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 715,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $82,229,000 after acquiring an additional 429,992 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 77.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,857,000 after purchasing an additional 328,945 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,451,000. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $122.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.05. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $138.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,428.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Articles

