Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 330 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,709 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697,209 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,572,000 after purchasing an additional 932,649 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after buying an additional 694,155 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in D.R. Horton by 150.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 700,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,203,000 after buying an additional 421,530 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after buying an additional 406,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,461.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,356,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,122 shares of company stock valued at $6,153,884 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $108.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.68. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JMP Securities increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.77.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Articles

