Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 140 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 110,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 817,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,458,000 after purchasing an additional 40,317 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $137.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $149.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.22.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

