Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Increases Stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 29,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of ON opened at $81.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $87.55.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $70.40 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.58.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,361,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

