Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Corteva were worth $7,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corteva Stock Up 2.4 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. OTR Global downgraded Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Corteva in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

Corteva stock opened at $58.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.