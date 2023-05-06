Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Acquires 300 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,339 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 368,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,714,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 741,248 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $86,037,000 after purchasing an additional 80,914 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 193,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $15,344,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

ROST opened at $104.44 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $122.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.44 and a 200 day moving average of $108.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.53.

In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ross Stores news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,345,041.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,047 shares of company stock worth $3,947,565 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

