Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Acquires 125 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $9,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $118.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.76 and a 52 week high of $193.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.31.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.56.

Insider Activity

In other Crown Castle news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $604,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,118.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.