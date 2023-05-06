Guggenheim Begins Coverage on ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CHPT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.11.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

CHPT opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. ChargePoint has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 82.84% and a negative net margin of 73.59%. The business had revenue of $152.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChargePoint news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 4,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $40,532.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 658,018 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ChargePoint news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 14,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $136,074.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,086,469 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Wilmer sold 4,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $40,532.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 658,018 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,369.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 295,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,686. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. Amundi increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 3,169.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,680,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,633 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,709,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 28.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,484,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,754,000 after buying an additional 2,345,089 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,755,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

