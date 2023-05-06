Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.42

Shares of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and traded as low as $2.08. Grupo Supervielle shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 198,310 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Grupo Supervielle Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Supervielle

About Grupo Supervielle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUPV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 21.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the first quarter worth about $338,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 2.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Supervielle SA operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance and Asset Management and Other Services. The Retail Banking segment involves in granting of loans and other credit products such as deposits of physical persons.

