Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.42

Shares of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and traded as low as $2.08. Grupo Supervielle shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 198,310 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Grupo Supervielle Trading Up 3.9 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.26.
About Grupo Supervielle
Grupo Supervielle SA operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance and Asset Management and Other Services. The Retail Banking segment involves in granting of loans and other credit products such as deposits of physical persons.
