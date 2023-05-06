Grin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $838,081.49 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 6th. Grin has a total market cap of $5.55 million and $838,081.49 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Grin has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0566 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,916.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.64 or 0.00289317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00012474 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.11 or 0.00539997 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00065941 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.31 or 0.00405773 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001018 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

