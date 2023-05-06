Greggs (LON:GRG) PT Raised to GBX 3,200

Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,000 ($37.48) to GBX 3,200 ($39.98) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on GRG. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($36.86) price objective on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.99) price objective on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.
Greggs Stock Performance
Shares of GRG opened at GBX 2,902 ($36.26) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2,438.66, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,735.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,514.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Greggs has a 1 year low of GBX 1,650 ($20.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,902 ($36.26).
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Greggs news, insider Richard Hutton sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,792 ($34.88), for a total value of £169,753.60 ($212,085.96). Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.
About Greggs
Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.
