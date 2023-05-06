Greggs (LON:GRG) PT Raised to GBX 3,200

Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,000 ($37.48) to GBX 3,200 ($39.98) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GRG. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($36.86) price objective on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.99) price objective on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Greggs Stock Performance

Shares of GRG opened at GBX 2,902 ($36.26) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2,438.66, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,735.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,514.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Greggs has a 1 year low of GBX 1,650 ($20.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,902 ($36.26).

Greggs Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a GBX 44 ($0.55) dividend. This is a positive change from Greggs’s previous dividend of $15.00. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Greggs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,957.98%.

In other Greggs news, insider Richard Hutton sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,792 ($34.88), for a total value of £169,753.60 ($212,085.96). Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

Featured Stories

