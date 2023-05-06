Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Great Ajax has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years. Great Ajax has a payout ratio of 111.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Great Ajax to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.1%.

Shares of Great Ajax stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. Great Ajax has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.63.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AJX. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Great Ajax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Great Ajax by 25.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,315,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,882,000 after acquiring an additional 269,557 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Great Ajax by 7.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 977,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 67,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 251,443 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 134,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 487.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 229,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax is an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, invests, and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties.

