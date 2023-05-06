Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Gray Television’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Gray Television Stock Performance
Shares of GTN stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.01. 2,538,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,721. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $650.74 million, a P/E ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88.
Gray Television Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 7.37%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GTN. StockNews.com started coverage on Gray Television in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Gray Television from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Gray Television from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.
About Gray Television
Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.
