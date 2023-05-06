Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Gray Television’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Gray Television Stock Performance

Shares of GTN stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.01. 2,538,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,721. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $650.74 million, a P/E ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 7.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GTN. StockNews.com started coverage on Gray Television in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Gray Television from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Gray Television from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

