Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-$3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.00 billion-$10.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.97 billion.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

NYSE:GPK opened at $25.70 on Friday. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $26.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GPK shares. StockNews.com raised Graphic Packaging from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.27.

Insider Transactions at Graphic Packaging

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $1,439,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

