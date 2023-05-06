Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.81

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.82, with a volume of 937173 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$2.40 to C$2.30 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$282.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.73.

Gran Tierra Energy ( TSE:GTE Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business had revenue of C$220.81 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 0.3396825 EPS for the current year.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

